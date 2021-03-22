Nepalese president arrives in Dhaka today



Nepalese President Bidya Devi Bhandari is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka today morning on a two-day state visit to attend the ongoing twin mega celebrations.The Nepalese President becomes the third among the world leaders to attend the celebrations of the golden jubilee of country's independence and the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





This will be the first visit of a Nepalese President to Bangladesh. "The Nepalese President and her entourage members are scheduled to land at Hazrat Shahjalal (R) International Airport (HISA) at about 10 am," President's Press Secretary Joynal Abedin told BSS on Sunday.





Bidya Devi comes to Bangladesh at her Bangladesh counterpart Abdul Hamid's invitation as Bangladesh is hosting a 10-day special program to celebrate Bangabandhu's birth centenary and golden jubilee of independence starting on March 17 at the National Parade Square.President Hamid is scheduled to receive his Nepalese counterpart upon her arrival at the airport, according to President's tentative programs schedule.

After receiving 21-gun salute, Nepalese President will be given guard of honor at the airport.





From the HSIA, the Nepalese President is scheduled to visit National Memorial at Savar to pay tributes to the Liberation War heroes by placing wreath.

Bidya Devi will sign the visitors' book and plant a sapling there.Subsequently, she will also visit Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi no. 32 to pay tributes to country's founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the greatest Bangalee of all times.



Later in the afternoon, the Nepalese President will attend Bangabandhu's birth anniversary celebrations as the guest of honour where Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina would receive her. A foreign ministry source said President Bhandari is scheduled to deliver a statement on the occasion of Bangabandhu's birth centenary.Nepalese President entourage members include: Foreign Affairs Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali and secretaries concerned and senior officials of the ministry, the President's office and other ministries concerned.





