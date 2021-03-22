India to host 'Concert for Bangladesh'

Anoushka Shankar and Dhani Harrison will perform in the event. -Collected



India will be organizing the famous "Concert for Bangladesh" yet again later this year as Bangladesh celebrates the 50th year of its anniversary. The original 1971 concert was led by George Harrison and Ravi Shankar in New York's Madison Square Garden and was key to raising international awareness regarding Bangladesh's war of liberation and the refugee crisis in East Pakistan, reports Zee News.





This year the concert will be led by Dhani Harrison and Anoushka Shankar, the son, and daughter of the original "stars" of the concert--George Harrison and Ravi Shankar. The entire event is being done under the aegis of India's ICCR or Indian Council for Cultural Relations.



Leave Your Comments