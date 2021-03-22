Hefazat-e-Islam hurts Bangabandhu, Bangladesh

Bangladesh Hindu-Buddha-Christian Unity Council stages a human chain in Bogura town on Sunday protesting the attacks on Hindu houses in Noagaon village under Shalla upazila of Sunamganj district. -AA



Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman chose secularism as one of the basic pillars of his country for which he had sacrificed his entire life, even giving up the physical presence that his family needed from him. Not many people can do that and he set an example of patriotism.The valiant Freedom Fighters who fought for the independence of the country endorsed that principle. Many of them were martyred.





In November 1972, when the Constitution of Bangladesh was being adopted in the parliament, Bangabandhu made it very clear what secularism meant to him: "We will not stop practice of religion. …Muslims will practice their religion. …Hindus will practice their religion. …Buddhists will practice their religion. …Christians will practice their religion. …We will only object to political use of religion."



Yet, as we are celebrating Bangabandhu's birth centenary and 50 years of freedom from the shackles of Pakistan, but communal harmony was shaken in northeastern Sunamganj district where at least 80 homes belonging to the Hindu community was attacked. The residents fled in fear of their lives.It is a shame for all of us and it hurt both Bangabandhu as well as the martyrs. Those of us who are reaping the benefits of independence cannot do what they did in Sunamganj. It was the "political use of religion." It is, thus an unpardonable crime.





Noble Laureate Professor Amartya Sen gave a talk at the London School of Economics (LSE) to mark Bangbandhu's birth centennary. I quote him: "The subcontinent - India included - is going through a challenging period of ideological confusion right now, and we have reason to turn to Bangabandhu for guidance as well as inspiration. Among the many distinct ways in which Sheikh Mujib's thoughts and analyses have powerful relevance today, let me choose a short-list of a few.





First, Sheikh Mujib was one of the clearest exponents of secularism, from which all countries can learn. This included India, the largest country in the subcontinent, which has, right now, a particular need to learn from Bangabandhu's insights. However, looking more broadly, all the countries in the subcontinent need Bangabandhu's ideas.







Bangladesh itself has gone through ups and downs on secularism, but since Bangabandhu spoke very clearly on what kind of a Bangladesh he wanted, we can easily read from his exposition what form he would have liked to have given to secularism.I would like to emphasize here that the association between secularism and human freedom had an inspirational role for Sheikh Mujib."





That is how the Noble Laureate described Bangabandhu and his philosophy which gives also no room for violence in the name of religion.His worthy daughter, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has also been preaching secularism follow the foot step of her father, but the fangs of religious fanatics which were born and patronized by General Ziaur Rahman, General Hussain Muhammad Ershad and Khaleda Zia, now have deep roots that are not easy to uproot.





One such group is Hefazat-e-Islam, with headquarter in Chittagong's Hathazari area. It had tried to hold the premier and the nation hostage to accomplish their mission to turn Bangladesh into those religious lines as in Pakistan, including the enactment of blasphemy law.They bowed down to Sheikh Hasina because she dealt with them with an iron hand and also the Bengalis, known for their deep belief in secularism, rejected them.





This commentary is about the ugly attack on the Hindu community in Sunamganj district, where Islamists are said to have a very strong ground.The attack was a follow-up against a social media comment by a Hindu youth, now under arrest, who had protested Hefazat leader Moulana Mamunul Haque comment against the upcoming visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





Yes, in a democratic polity one has the right to his express ones opinion. Both the Hefazat leader and the youth exercised that rights. But, Hefazat's Haque, being a politician, should have refrained from picking on Modi as he has been invited by the government and secondly, instead of preaching peace, his speech incited communal violence. This is a crime.





Prime Minister Modi has his domestic agenda which is an internal matter of India, while his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina has good reasons to host him, especially at a time when the region needs closest cooperation in many fronts of the two South Asian neighbours.The attack on the Hindu population, about 9 percent of Bangladesh's total population is condemnable and unforgivable. Tough steps are required to ensure a total end to religious extremism that breeds hate against another faith. By doing so, we will both honour our founding father, Bangabandhu, and those who laid down their lives for the birth of Bangladesh.





Nadeem Qadir is the Editor-in-Charge, the Asian Age





