Hindus get letters to convert to Islam



Unidentified men on motorbikes distributed unsigned letters to at least 50 Hindu families at Char Gualdah and Char Malainagar village in Magura district in northwestern Bangladesh to convert to Islam.Dipto Bala of Char Malainagar village said unidentified people on motorbike and wearing Kurta and pajama, generally worn by madrasah students, distributed the letters early Friday morning and left in a rush.This development has created panic in the Hindu community of the area.





The incident comes just days after the attack on Hindu homes in Snortheastern Sunamganj district's Shallna area after a speech by a leader of the radical Hefazat-e-Islam against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, due to visit Bnagladesh from 26 March.The government has warned against any move to stop his visit and said stern action will be taken against those trying to fan communal and anti-Modi sentiments.







Police have so far arrested three people in this connection for interrogation. The arrestees are ---Yusuf, 35, son of Manzu Biswas of Choughachhi village, Kurban, 32, son of Yakub Molla of Mohespur village and Habibur Rahman, 40, son of Alimuddin of Sachilapur village. Nirmal Sarkar, a resident of Char Gualdah village, who got one of the letter anonymous letters, said, "We are living here for years side-by-side Muslims and this is the first time something like this has happened.""Despite assurances of safety by the local lawmaker and administration, we are very worried and living in a state of fear."





Another villager target of the men, Dilip Biswas, a doctor in Char Malainagar village said, "The letter asked us to convert to Muslim."Sripur Upazila Nirbahi Officer Yeaisn Kabir said the administration is looking into the matter. "We don't think this incident is a threat but we have taken it seriously. We (administration) will remain on alert to avert any untoward incident in the area," he added.





Magura-1 constituency lawmaker Saifuzzaman Shikhor visited the area on Saturday night. While addressing at a rally at Char Gualdah he urged the minority community not to be scared and vested quarters who are trying to destroy communal harmony in the area.Meanwhile, Senior Judicial Magistrate of Sripur Cognizable Court Mahbuba Nasrin has directed the officer-in-charge of Sripur Police Station to submit a detailed report about the matter by March 23.











---Roxy Khan in Magura





