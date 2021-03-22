Fresh Covid surge influenced by 'UK variant'

Police distribute masks among people in capital's Farmgate area on Sunday to create awareness. -AA



The sudden surge in coronavirus in Bangladesh is by all likelihood influenced by the 'UK variant,' said Meerjady Sabrina Flora, the additional director general of Directorate General of Health Services.She told reporters after inaugurating the new building of the Central Medical Stores Depot- CMSD in Dhaka on Sunday.





Sabrina Flora said, the virus can infect people of age group. There is no alternative but to ensure health safety protocols to avoid getting infected with the UK and other variants. The second dose of the vaccination will begin on April 8, she added.





Meanwhile, the deadly coronavirus has claimed the lives of 22 more people, raising the total to 8,690. In addition, the pathogen has infected 2,172 individuals, pushing the surge to a total of 570,878, according to a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Sunday.





Bangladesh is now the 33rd worst affected country in the world in terms of the number of cases. The position is one step behind Switzerland and one step ahead of Hungary, according to worldometer.info.''As many as 21,108 samples were tested in 219 authorized labs throughout the country in the past 24 hours. Of them, 2,172 were found to be Covid-19 positive,'' said the press release.







The rate of infections in Bangladesh has surged more than 90 percent in a week, with a 20 percent increase in sample tests over that period as the pandemic renews its grip on the country.The number of deaths from the coronavirus rose 85 percent during that time, data from the health directorate showed.Of the 22 fresh deaths, deaths, 19 are male and three female.





The indomitable Covid-19 has spread to all 64 districts in Bangladesh. The country reported its first case of the virus on March 8, while the first death was recorded on March 18. The killer virus, which broke out in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year, has so far killed at least 2,723,000 people across the globe. It has infected more than 123,459,000 people in 219 countries and territories plus two international conveyances.



The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared Covid-19 a pandemic. The outbreak of the virus has brought almost the entire world to a deadlock.





