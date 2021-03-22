IBBL signs MoU with Titas Gas









Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited on 21 March 2021, Sunday. In presence of Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director & CEO of IBBL and Ali Iqbal Md. Nurullah, Managing Director & CEO of Titas, Md. Mosharraf Hossain, Deputy Managing Director of IBBL and Md. Eaqub Khan, Company Secretary of Titas signed the agreement on behalf of respective organizations. Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Director, Md. Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan, Executive Vice President & Md. Golam Mustafa, Senior Vice President of IBBL and Md Monir Hossain Khan, Director Finance, Md. Mahbubur Rahman, Deputy General Manager, Md. Humayun Kabir Khan, Manager of Titas along with officials of both organizations were present on the occasion. Under this agreement, IBBL clients shall be able to pay the Titas bills through Branch, Sub-Branch and iBanking of IBBL.





Leave Your Comments