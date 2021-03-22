Shakib to arrive tonight, expected to meet BCB president









Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will return to the country tonight from the USA amid a situation that is not too comfortable for him after he criticized the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) directors.





A BCB official confirmed the news of Shakib’s arrival, saying that the all-rounder is expected to reach Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport though Qatar Airways at 2:00 am (at the early hour of Tuesday).





Shakib has been in the spotlight for the last couple of days after he blasted BCB directors Akram Khan and Naimur Rahman to mislead the people regarding his IPL stint.





As Akram said Shakib was unwilling to play Test cricket and chose IPL over Bangladesh’s Test series against Sri Lanka, the all-rounder differed with the statement saying that his application was misinterpreted as he didn’t write that he is reluctant to play the longer version format.





Shakib’s criticism sparked a debate, prompting the directors for an emergency meeting with BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon.





No directors were willing to reveal what was the outcome of the meeting and what decision was taken but Akram said they would reconsider Shakib’s NOC (No Objection Certificate) for IPL if he wants to play a Test series against Sri Lanka. After his arrival to the country,





Shakib is expected to meet the BCB president. Shakib took a break from Bangladesh’s ongoing limited over series against New Zealand as he was with his wife who gave birth to their third child in the USA.





During the most part of 2020, Shakib stayed in the US. He went to the US right after he was handed a two-year ban, one year of that suspended, by the ICC over alleged corruption.





The southpaw made a comeback to competitive cricket with the Bangabandhu T20 Cup last year. He also returned to international cricket with the home series against West Indies early this year but was ruled out from the second Test due to injury.





