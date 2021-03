The government has not taken any decision to enforce lockdown or general holiday over the increasing trend of COVID-19 during recent times in the country.





A vested quarter has spread a video on general holiday announced on March 23, 2020 on social media aiming to misguide the people, an official release said today.





The government will take stern action against the people, who are involved with the incident of spreading such falsehood, it added.









Leave Your Comments