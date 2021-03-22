Hundreds of houses burnt to ashes in Cox'sBazar Rohingya camp









Chanchal Dash Gupta, Cox's Bazar correspondent(01736-202622/ 01558-310550): 22.03.2021





A terrible fire broke out at Balukhali and Kutupalong Rohingya camps in Ukhia, Cox's Bazar. The fire burned hundreds of houses in a block of the camp.The fire started around 3 pm on Monday. Hundreds of houses were burnt down till 4 pm.Atiqur Rahman, commander of the 14th Armed Police Battalion in Cox's Bazar, said, "Our fire service team is trying to put out the fire in Kutupalong." People are being evacuated from the side block.Rohingya leader said. Rafiq said the fire started in the afternoon and spread quickly. Attempts were made to extinguish the fire locally at this time. Later, the fire service team reached the spot and started work.Additional Relief and Refugee Repatriation Commissioner. Samchu-Dauja Nayan said, I have heard the news of fire in the camp. Attempts are being made to extinguish the fire.Ukhia Police Station Inspector (Investigation) Gazi Salah





Uddin said that a terrible fire broke out in Ukhia Kutupalong camp. Local people including law enforcers are working to control the fire.









Leave Your Comments