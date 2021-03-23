Diner Sheshe





"A year ago, mom found a potential groom for me. The families spoke and exchanged photos. Once there was a 'yes' from both sides, the guy and I began talking. But after a few days, he said to me on call, 'Don't you think you're too thin?' I replied, 'Yes.'







He just stopped talking to me after that. I'm aware I'm thin; I look at myself in the mirror every day. Still, people love pointing out this fact to me. It started when I was 15, and hasn't stopped since. My friends would say, 'You should put on some weight.' And in every family function, people would tell me, 'Tum achi ho, par thoda weight hona chahiye. Warna shaadi ke baad conceive karne mein problem hogi.'







Thankfully my parents have always pushed me to realize that I'm beautiful. But the taunts were seeded deep in my mind, and I began changing myself to stop hearing them. I stopped wearing tops that showed by collarbones, I wore high waisted jeans to hide my hip bones.







Even when I had to get photos clicked to send out for proposals, I posed in a way that made me look 'big.' But people couldn't understand the mental space I was in back then. At a family event, one girl actually said to me, 'Aisa lagta hai hanger mein kapde tanga diye ho.' That hit me hard; I stopped stepping out of the house. My mom always told me, 'Don't listen to what people say,' but my brain was stuck on those words.







A few months later, I uploaded a photo on social media, when someone commented 'Haddi'. I think all my pent up frustration came bubbling up and I replied, 'Haddi ke peeche kutte hi bhaagte hai!' I realized I could shut up the haters just as easily as they were taunting me. So the next time someone said, 'Khana nahi khati?' I replied, 'Khati hoon, isliye toh zinda hoon.' In my head, I was like 'that's it'. I have to be responsible for my own self-confidence. I know my worth-I'm an MBA graduate who's saving up to buy a house for her family. I work out and eat healthy. I'm someone who is not defined by numbers on a scale.







Humans of Bombay, Fb





