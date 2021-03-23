'Every DSCC ward to have gym facilities'

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh distributing awards among the winners of the competition. -AA



Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh on Monday said every ward of DSCC will have separate gym facilities as it plays in the physical and mental development of the youths. "





We are establishing centers for organizing social functions in each ward under Dhaka South City Corporation. We would keep separate facilities for a gym in those centers. We have around 30 gymnasiums and we are going to add modern equipment to those. We would also try to improve the environment of those gyms. I would like to urge the youths to use those gyms," he said, reports BSS.





The DSCC Mayor said these while addressing the closing and prize-giving ceremony of Bangabandhu Mr Dhaka Open Bodybuilding Championship-2021 at National Sports Council Auditorium on Monday.





Taposh, also an eminent lawyer, said you cannot imagine how much work and determination goes into bodybuilding unless you see it upfront."I would have not been able to realize how much contribution this Bodybuilding Federation can make for the youths if I haven't had come here," he added. DSCC Mayor later distributed awards among the winners of different weight categories of the competition.







Bangabandhu Mr Dhaka Open Bodybuilding Championship-2021 organizing committee president and Councilor of Ward-41 Sarowar Hasan Alo, Bangladesh Bodybuilding Federation general secretary Nurul Islam and media committee chairman Md Nurul Islam Khan Nayeem, were present on the occasion, among others.

