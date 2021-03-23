Human chain at IU protests vandalizing temple in Sunamganj



THE teachers, students and officials of Hindu community formed a human chain at Islamic University in Kushtia on Monday over vandalizing temple and houses of minority Hindu people at Sullah upazila in Sunamganj. Around 50 teachers, students and officials formed the human chain in front of the main entrance of the university around 11:00am.





Condemning the vandalism and looting incidents, the protesters demanded immediate punishment of the culprits involved in the incident.The incident happened in Sunamganj is not acceptable in Bangladesh. They wanted a communal free Bangladesh.Such kind of heinous incident would be repeated if the culprits were not brought into the book, the speakers said.



Among others, IU proctor Professor M Jahangir Hossain, former proctor Professor Paresh Chandra Barman, transport administrator Professor Anowar Hossain, management department associate Professor Dhanonjoy Kumar, IU English department associate Professor Prodip Kumar Adhikari took part in the human chain. On March 17, several hundred people from three villages carried out a fierce attack on the minority Hindu community in village Naogram of Sullah upazila in Sunamganj damage several dozens of houses.









Kushtia





