BAU develops three salt-tolerant mustard varieties

Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU) has developed three high-yielding varieties of salt-tolerant and short-lived mustard with the coordination of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI). The three mustard varieties are BAU Sarisha-1, BAU Sarisha-2 and BAU Sarisha-3.This information was given at a workshop titled 'Development of Short-Term Salt-tolerant Rhapsody Seed Mustard' in the conference room of the Faculty of Agriculture of the University.





According to the Ministry of Agriculture, mustard is currently cultivated in a total area of 4.44 million hectares of land in the country, from which 6.5 million metric tons of mustard and 2.5 million tons of oil are produced from this mustard which cannot fulfill the population demand of oil. In this case, the new varieties of mustard will meet most of the oil demand of the people of the country.





According to the researchers, the three mustard varieties invented by BAU will yield 2.5 metric tons per hectare in saline soils and 3 metric tons per hectare in other soils. Also, 40-41 percent of oil can be obtained from these varieties. Mustard production in the country will increase as the invented varieties can be cultivated in both non-saline and saline areas. The three invented varieties have already been registered with the National Seed Board.Under the PhD program of the National Agricultural Technology Project, BAU and Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) jointly developed the varieties.





Chief Scientific Officer of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) Dr Ferdousi Begum was the principal investigator of the research under the supervision of research coordinator BAU Vice Chancellor and Professor of Genetics and Plant Breeding Department Dr Lutful Hassan, Professor Dr Md Ashraful Haque, Professor Dr Md Serajul Islam and Dr Rozina Afroz are the co-investigators of the research.



Genetics and Plant Breeding Department head Professor Sharif Ar Raffi presided over the program where BAU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Lutful Hassan was present as the chief guest. Executive Director of Krishi Gobeshona Foundation (KGF) Dr Jibon Krishna Biswas, Dean of Agriculture Faculty of BAU Professor Dr Md Abdur Rahim, Coordinator of Committee for Advanced Studies and Research of BAU Professor Dr Md Rafiqul Islam and director of BAU research system Professor Dr Md Abu Hadi Noor Ali Khan were present as special guests at the workshop.









