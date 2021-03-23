Boro cultivation exceeds target in Manikganj



Boro cultivation has begun in all seven upazilas of the district during the current season amid much enthusiasm to the farmers and the cultivation of the paddy exceeded the target.Farmers are expecting to produce 2,10,790 metric tons of Boro paddy from 47,600 hectares of land in all seven upazilas of the district during the season.





Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) sources said after harvesting of mustard the farmers have started Boro cultivation in their land and the cultivation of the paddy exceeded its fixed target. DAE has set a target to bring a total of 47,000 hectares of land in all seven upazilas of the district during the current season with the production of 1, 92,034 metric tons of Boro rice.





Finally the farmers cultivated Boro on 47,600 hectares of land exceeding the fixed target, BSS reports. Of the total, 9,620 hectares of land were brought under the Boro cultivation in Sadar upazila, 9,230 hectares of land in Singair upazila, 5,300 hectares of land in Saturia upazila, 6,535 hectares of land in Ghior upazila, 7371 hectares of land in Daulatpur upazila, 6,3 10 hectares of land in Shibalaya upazila and 3,234 hectares of land in Harirampur upazila.





To make the cultivation a grand success, necessary measures had been taken to supply fertilizers, insecticides and other agri inputs to the farmers at fair prices side by side with ensuring power supply facility by Bangladesh Power Development Board and Rural Electrification Board, said an official of DAE.

