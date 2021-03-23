Cooking for 2 hours is the biggest scam



Kajol is known for her witty and quirky meme posts. Her gleaming and charming personality makes her a fun person in real life too. Kajol usually shares her real-life experiences in the meme forms and interacts with her fans through them.







Recently, she also takes a jibe on cooking food. Kajol shared a meme on Instagram about being a gobbler and captioned it, "Traits of a Gobbler." In the picture, she takes a jibe at gobbler that the biggest scam is cooking for 2 hours, just to eat for 10 minutes. Reacting to her post, a user commented, "That's is true and then also taking longer washing all the plates and pots."

Leave Your Comments