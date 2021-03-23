Published:  01:52 AM, 23 March 2021

An intruder breaks in Johnny Depp's Hollywood Hills mansion

An unidentified man broke into actor Johnny Depp's Hollywood Hills home. Local cops got a call from a neighbour who spotted a homeless man hanging out in the backyard near the pool. The neighbour told police the man took off when confronted and hopped a gate, which actually got him closer to the 57-year-old star's house, stated a report in TMZ. When the cops arrived, the accused man was taking a shower and refused to open the door.

The cops were reportedly forced to break down the door to arrest the man. The report also states that the intruder made a drink from himself from the actor's collection. He is being booked for felony vandalism for a broken door. Back in January, an unidentified woman had broken into the actor's house and was arrested on suspicion of burglary.



