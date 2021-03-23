Shanaya Kapoor to debut with Karan Johar



Karan Johar is all set to launch Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor. The actor announced on Monday that she will kickstart shooting for her first film in July. The film will be produced by Karan's Dharma Productions. Sharing a glamorous new video of Shanaya, Karan welcomed her to Dharma Cornerstone Agency and wrote, "It's going to be an unforgettable and exciting journey that begins with your first film with Dharma Movies, this July."





Her mother Maheep also posted, "With her unabashed enthusiasm, resilience & sparkle - Shanaya Kapoor is all set to take over your screens soon. Give her your love & blessings as she is ready to start the journey of her FIRST FILM with Dharma Movies this July. Watch out for the announcement of the film!"





Sharing the announcement on her Instagram, Shanaya wrote, "Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here's to a great journey ahead with the DCA Talent family. Excited to kickstart my FIRST FILM this July by Dharma Movies, can't wait for you all to see what we're up to! Stay tuned!"As soon as Shanaya made the announcement, her friends and family members sent warm congratulatory messages. While Anshula Kapoor dropped heart-emojis in the comment section, Shanaya's childhood friend Suhana Khan wrote, "So stunning."







Anil Kapoor wished niece Shanaya, "All my best always." Bhavana Pandey, Anjini Dhawan, Neelam Kothari Soni and Amrita Arora were also among the people who sent warm wishes for Shanaya. Sanjay Kapoor had a sweet message for his daughter. He wrote, "All the best for a wonderful and successful career. Work even more harder , We are so proud of you." Earlier, Karan Johar welcomed Lakshya, Gurfateh Pirzada, Dhairya Karwa and Tripti Dimri on board with DCA Talent.

Leave Your Comments