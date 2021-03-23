Sabyasachi to star in JK 1971



Kolkata's legendary actor Sabyasachi Chakraborty is back in the field to work with Bangladeshi filmmaker Fakhrul Arefeen Khan in a historic movie titled JK 1971. Previously, they had appreciation with their movie Gondi. Fakhrul Arefeen Khan released the poster for JK 1971 at a press conference in the capital recently.





JK 1971 is based on the real-life incident that occurred on December 3 in 1971, when a French citizen named Jean Kay hijacked a Pakistan International Airlines plane in support of the people of Bangladesh in their struggle for independence at the Orly Airport in Paris.





Sabyasachi plays the role of the pilot while Zulfiqar famed actor Shuvro Sourav Das will do the role of Jean Kay. Fakhrul said he took the initiative to make the film as a special gift on the occasion of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu. The shooting of the movie will start from April in Durgapur and Kolkata. The movie will be released on December 3, 2021.

