Tigers upbeat to level ODI series against NZ

A Snap from Bangladesh Team's practice session. -BCB



Bangladesh middle order batsman Mohammad Mithun is optimistic about their bowlers as they are eying to level the three-match ODI series against New Zealand. The two sides will meet on Tuesday in the second ODI match at Christchurch. The Tigers lost the first game by eight wickets after being all out for just 131 runs and so the second game in Christchurch, starting Tuesday 7 AM, turned out to be a 'must win' match for them to stay alive in the series.





While Mithun had utmost belief on the bowlers, at the same time, he said the batsmen must act properly to help the bowlers deliver the result."If you want your bowling unit to be successful, the batsmen must give them a good target to defend," Mithun said in a recorded video message sent by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Monday.



"New Zealand literally comfortably chased the target in the last match as we couldn't score big total. They played all kinds of shot and played shot without any fear because they knew that the target is small and they could get to it even if they loss two or three wickets. I think our bowling attack is better than any other time at this moment.







If we, batsmen, could score a big total, the bowlers will get the chance to prove their capability," said Mithun.

Bangladesh came here with a big expectation this time as they oozed with the confidence to beat New Zealand on their soil for the first time. But Dunedin disaster stretched their losing streak in this country to 27 (14 ODIs, 9 Tests and 4 T20Is).Mithun still believes that if they could play to their potential, the Dunedin result won't be repeated in Chrischurch.





"As we know, in Christchurch, the bounce will be carried less than the other pitches of New Zealand but there will be pace. Nevertheless if the pace is high, advantage is always for batsmen because ball will come to bat properly. Now we believe if we can play to our ability and stay positive, the Dunedin result won't be repeated," Mithun remarked.





"The batsmen should be more responsible and from top to down, everyone should contribute. We know the first 10 overs are important but the irony is we always lose the game here in first 10 overs. New Zealand generally produces high scoring match so if we can't score more than 260/270, it will be tougher for us to give fight against them," he added.





Leave Your Comments