Imrul, Tushar give Khulna strong start

Dhaka Division batsman Saif Hasan celebrates after scoring century against Rangpur Division in the opening day of the Bangabandhu 22nd National Cricket League (NCL) opening round match at Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan No 4 Ground, Savar on Monday. -



The Bangabandhu 22nd Walton National Cricket League (NCL) 2020-2021 season, country's prestigious longer version cricket league comprised of eight teams, has begun from Monday at four venues across the country.





Veteran duo Imrul Kayes and Tushar Imran missed century but led Khulna Division's perfect start against Sylhet Division on day one of the opening round match at Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium, Khulna. Both Imrul Kayes and Tushar Imran got out in nervous 90's as Khulna were 308-7 at stumps in their first innings, after Khulna opted put into bat first.







Khulna lost opener Imran Uzzaman early but Imrul and opener Robiul put on 110-run stand for the second wicket to recover the early damage. Imrul got out after scoring 90. He struck 10 fours and two sixes in his delighted 127-ball innings. Opener Robiul Islam Robi (37) became paceman Ebadat Hossain first victim. Ebadat finished 46 for two while Abu Jayed bagged two wickets for 73 runs.





After Robi and Imrul's exit, experienced Tushar Imran and Nurul Hasan put together a vital 61-run stand to thwart the Sylhet bowling attack. Khulna lost some crucial wickets in the final session including Tushar Imran. Tushar was unfortunately runout for 99. His innings was laced by 13 fours. Skipper Nurul Hasan and Zaiur Rahman also got out in the last session.







Al-rounder Nahidul Islam was unbeaten on 24 runs.Meanwhile, riding on Saif Hasan's patient knock 127 off 233 balls, Dhaka Division finished day one with 291 for eight in their scoreboard against Rangpur Division after winning the toss and decided to bat first at Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan No 4 Ground, Savar.





Apart from Saif's century, skipper Nadif Chowdhury added 69 runs at middle-order. Rangpur pacer Alauddin Babu bagged four wickets for 25 runs.On the other hand, Dhaka Metro put Barisal Division under pressure on the opening day with spin duo Arafat Sunny and Rakibul Hasan and pacer Abu Hider tore through the Barisal's batting-order to dismiss Barisal for 241 at Barisal Divisional Stadium.Abu Hider and Rakibul took three wickets apiece while Arafat Sunny grabbed two wickets.





At the close, Dhaka Metro put on 29 for one with Zahiduzzaman Khan 7 and Shamsur Rahman 12 was not out. At Shahid Kamruzzaman Stadium, Rajshahi, Yasir Ali (63) Sahadat Hossain Shahadat Hossain (88*) and Mehedi Hasan Rana (55) put Chattogram Division in commanding position as they finished 256 for seven on the opening day against Rajshahi Division.Asaduzzaman Payel and Farhad Reza got two wickets for Rajshahi Division.







Leave Your Comments