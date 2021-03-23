New generation has to know the history of the Liberation War





Every country has a Charismatic Leader in the liberation war. George Washington was from America, Lenin was from Russia, Mao Zedong was from China, Mahatma Gandhi was from India, Sukorno was from Indonesia, Ho Chi Minh was from Vietnam and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was from Bangladesh. As the father of the nation or the founder of the state or the leader of the liberation war, they have always held the seat of dignity in their respective countries.





The war of liberation of 1971 is a glorious event or chapter in the thousand-year history of the Bengali nation. Our freedom was attained through the 9 months of the war in 1971 in sacrifice for the fresh blood of 3 million martyrs, a disgrace to two lakh mothers and sisters, and boundless sacrifice. The victory was snatched on 16 December after 23 years of struggle and 9 months of armed struggle, defeating the Pakistani aggressors. Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the greatest son of the soil and greatest Bengali for thousands of years the great hero of history and the father of the nation, has made the dream of Bengal a reality.





The war of liberation is the most glorious event for the Bengali nation and as long as the Bengali nation exists, this war of liberation will remain as the chapter of the best glory, as an unforgettable glorious story. Because the Bengali nation has long been exploited by one or another ruler, many things have to be sacrificed. Sometimes it was crinkled by the Mughals, sometimes by the British, sometimes by the Pakistanis. The history of Bengalis means the history of exploitation and deprivation of rights. The history of Bengali means a history of not getting and suffering.







To inspire today's new generation in the spirit of the liberation war, it is necessary to present the true history of the liberation war to them. Books written on the history of the liberation war, various films made on the liberation war, dramas need to be promoted more. It needs to be pointed out to today's generation that the Bengali nation has had to struggle a lot for liberation. The new generation must be informed that the freedom fighters despised the life, sacrificed their lives to liberate the mother and the motherland, uphold the banner of victory of independent Bangladesh. We have to highlight the achievements of our liberation war. During the war of liberation, the Pakistani aggressors took all necessary measures to wipe out and destroy the nation forever. As a result, they killed the brilliant and meritorious son of this country including workers, teachers, intellectuals, and journalists. It is the responsibility and duty of all to present the true history of how the Bengali nation defeated them to the new generation, especially the younger generation. But the question is how much we are doing.





The war of liberation is a war to free the Bengali nation from the shackles of exploitation. The spirit of the war of liberation is the dream of our Bengali nation, the dream of a nation. This dream has rocked our minds, inspired our dream to establish a sovereign state. Helped to realize the dream and accelerated this dream and accelerated a new hope. The spirit that united the Bengali nation in establishing a democratic and non-exploitative society. We need to do more to spread this consciousness among the new generation. The consciousness of the new generation needs to be sharpened more.





Those who have not seen the liberation war, but have heard it in the form of a story, read it to an elderly person in their family, to a teacher, to a leader, to a freedom fighter, or in a book. We do not know how true that hearing or reading is or how widespread it is.





An educational institution can take an initiative. How successful are we in highlighting the history of the Liberation War? We notice that when the government comes, the government tries to change the history like them. But the true history must be properly communicated to everyone. History is history! Does it have the opportunity to change at will? This change is not a matter of happiness for a nation. Distortion of history can give the nation nothing but destruction and confusion. We must get out of this tendency to distort history!





Playwrights should write plays based on the liberation war, fiction writers should write stories and novels about the liberation war, poets should write poems about the heroism of adventurous freedom fighters, researchers should research and unveil new aspects of the liberation war. The fact that the country has become independent under the leadership of Bangabandhu was brought before the new generation, especially the younger generation. Publishers should publish a lot of books on the liberation war. By reading those books for ages, the youth will be inspired by patriotism and will learn to love the country. Filmmakers should make historical films based on the liberation war, which will inspire patriotism in the new generation.











The writer is a Research

Fellow, BNNRC.

The film is a medium that can get the message across to the younger generation very quickly. The correct history of the liberation war will be the source of inspiration for the new generation; we should start working now to sharpen this consciousness. And now is the time to build a young generation sharpened in the spirit of the liberation war. Through this, a dynamic nation will be formed. The new generation will be modern in the spirit of the liberation war, who will implement Bangabandhu's Golden Bengal. This is our long-cherished dream.

