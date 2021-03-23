Fakir-Sannyashi rebellion





On reading the novel Anandamath by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay or on watching the movie that goes by the same name, one may be inclined to think that it's a part of literature and cultural entertainment. Similar feelings may be experienced on reading about or watching movies on Fakir Majnu Shah. Very few go deep into the matter. But a little study would reveal that Fakirs and Sadhus like Majnu Shah, Musa Shah, Ganesh Giri, Cherag Ali, to name a few, raised an armed rebellion against the British East India Company's armed forces in the early days of their occupation of India, starting from Subah Bangla which the English named as Bengal Presidency. The joint forces of the Hindu Sannyashis and Muslim Fakirs were ably assisted by local strong forces of the like of Bhabani Pathak and Devi Chowdhurani.







We read and hear a lot about all the above-mentioned characters and mostly assume that they are heroes and heroines of novels. Little do we realize that they were real-life figures and fought against foreign occupation of our Motherland which later inspired many rebellions against the British authorities for our Independence like the Chuar Rebellion of 1799, Santhal Hool of 1856/7, Munda Rebellion led by Birsa Munda, and so on. The Fakir-Sannyashi revolts went on in different intensities for quite a long time, the prime being from 1770 continuing up to 1802. But in effect, the seeds were being sown as early as 1764 and though the intense part of the rebellion was subdued by the early 1800s, fights continued even till 1820 though much less intense.

In 1764 the joint forces of Nawab Mir Qasim of Bengal, the Nawab of Oudh, and Mughal Emperor Shah Alam lost the Battle of Buxar to the British East India Company's forces. As a result, the Company became strong enough to dictate terms of how India would be ruled.





They took over Diwani of Subah Bangla, which in effect meant that they gained the powers of collection of taxes of all kinds including land revenue. In exchange, they allowed the Emperor and Nawabs a nominal annual allowance for their subsistence. The taxes imposed were exorbitant and the rules of collection were stringent. For their ease of tax collection, they created a class of local collaborators who were influential and already owners of big chunks of land. They were allotted vast taluks against fixed taxes/terms. This class developed into feudal Zamindars/ Landlords. The more prominent amongst them earned the titles of Raja or Nawab from the British. They in turn collected revenues from the holders of smaller plots of land, forest, and water bodies in the form of cash or produce like crops, timber or fishes, and livestock. Imposed amount of taxes was raised gradually which was becoming unbearable to the commoners.





Since ancient times Hindu Sannyashis and Muslim Fakirs from Northern and Western India used to visit religious places and shrines in Bengal every year. They were considered as Ascetics and were revered by locals. They used to receive a good amount of cash and valuable for their personal upkeeping, maintenance of the shrines, and other religious activities. This was a kind of religious tax. The local wealthy persons and ruling class have been obliging the Ascetics for ages without any objections. Rather they deemed it as their duty and many of the locals derived satisfaction in serving the Ascetics. These Sannyashis and Fakirs came in big groups. In earlier days there were no problems in this regard. But contradictions and conflict of interest arose with the assumption of revenue collection authorities by the British Company. They considered the collection of cash and kind by the Ascetics as illegal tax collection and a loss of a piece of their own cake. They took serious exception to it and were bent on banning such activities.





Moreover, the movement of the Sannyashis and Fakirs in big groups (they had horses and camels for transportation of self and supplies) with local weapons like tridents, swords, spears, and in some cases guns were considered as a potential threat to the authority and power of the Company. So, the authorities tried to stop these pilgrimage trips of the Ascetics. Thus arose the conflict. The status of the Ascetics was downgraded from honored guests of the local Landlords to intruders and the collection of donations for religious reasons started to be termed as extortion. The great famine of 1770 in the region which accounted for the death of approximately one-third of Bengal's population also worsened the situation.







Fakir Majnu Shah Burhan was a Preacher of the Madariya Sufi Order from UP. He came from their Headquarters near Kanpur, UP to Bengal with his group of followers for religious preaching. When the conflict started between their activities and the prohibition of the British, fights became inevitable.







Between1771 to 73 skirmishes took place in the Dinajpur-Bogra-Rajshahi region when the groups of Fakirs were tried to be apprehended by the Company's armed personnel. At the same time, Sannyashis of Giri Sampradaya was also active in the area and they too had to face the same music from the new Diwan's powers. The Fakirs and Sannyashis joined hands and they had active support from local powerhouses of Bhavani Pathak and Devi Chowdhurani. The area of struggles widened to Murshidabad, Jungles of Jalpaiguri, Mymensingh, Jharkhand, and beyond.







The Fakirs and Sannyashis were revered by locals and had support everywhere. They tried to find out targets at the weak points of the enemy, where the enemy had poor communication and targets were located at far-flung areas. Often their targets were commercial cargo boats of British traders while they were on the move in the rivers. Other soft targets were British outposts which had poor communication and near jungles that could act as the hideouts of the attackers after defeating their enemies. Devi Chowdhurani had a flotilla of fast-moving boats for riverine attacks.







Bhabani Pathak, who was very friendly with Fakir Majnu Shah used horses and guns besides indigenous weapons. The Fakir-Sannyashi forces used guerilla tactics. In many cases, they suffered high casualties as they were not professional soldiers having any training to fight. They just fought for their existence. But they could sustain to fight that long a protracted war because of their perseverance and love for the freedom of Motherland. Bankim Chandra wrote the poem Bande Mataram and later penned down the novel Anandamath on the backdrop of such circumstances. Later, as we know, Bande Mataram has become the National Song (not National Anthem) of India. It also became a popular slogan of freedom fighters of India.





It was written in the eighteen seventies and incorporated in his great novel Anandamath in 1882. Meantime the fights of the Rebellion continued. In one of such fights in the present-day Mymensingh area, Fakir Majnu Shah was grievously injured in the year 1786 and had to retire back to his original place near Kanpur. He could not recover to come back to resume his leadership anymore. He breathed his last in 1788 and his nephew Musa Shah replaced him as leader of the Fakirs. Their Revolt continued until Musa Shah himself was killed in action in 1792. There being no more strong or able leader in line to take the position, the Fakir Revolt of the Pious Team of Sufi Saints in the Bengal area slowly died down.





The Sannyashi Rebellion however continued quite strongly and remained as a deterrent to establishing Company's rule. It is known that in some of the actions against the British Company's soldiers up to 5/6 thousand Fakirs/Sannyashis and their supporters took part. At the peak of the movement, the total number of fighters in their ranks went up to 50000. Their successes included raiding Company Kuthis(offices for the collection of taxes), plundering Kacharis of collaborating landlords, attacking and setting fire to British commercial boats and similar boats of their local cronies. They distributed money and food grains won over in such operations amongst the needy and poor. Thus Bhabani Pathak and Devi Chowdhurani had images similar to that of Robin Hood.





There are two schools of thought as regards the two characters of history/myth: Bhabani Pathak and Devi Chowdhurani. Due to the extreme popularity and wide public exposure of the novel and filming of Anandamath and Devi Chowdhurani, the characters of the legendary lady Devi and her mentor, a Brahmin cum popular leader spearheading the armed struggle against the British and their associates(tormentors of general masses) seemed like a fairytale to a section of people. But if one studies the details of the Fakir-Sannyashi Rebellion, the historical presence of the two in real life can be established.







Bhabani Pathak hailed from the present day Rangpur area and Devi Chowdhurani from Jalpaiguri. Near Jalpaiguri, there still is a Kali temple where she used to offer her prayers. It's a functioning Temple till date and a huge annual Mela is still held there. Idols of Bhabani Pathak and Devi Chowdhurani have also been placed there by enthusiasts. Her riverine forces and flotilla operated in different rivers of the North Bengal region. Bhabani Pathak's men attacked the enemies from their jungle shelters appearing suddenly to attack English merchant boats, Kuthis and Kacharis to unsettle the British.







Pathak had very cordial personal terms with Majnu Shah and other Sufi Fakir leaders. They worked in unison against the British forces and their local cronies. Obviously, some Historians close to the British Company have described the Fakirs, Sannyashis and of course Bhabani Pathak and Devi Chowdhurani as bandits, extortionists, and even Dacoits. Whereas, in effect, they were the first amongst the subcontinent's inhabitants who defied the authority of the British to collect revenues and set up their colonial administration to rule us. As such, they may be regarded as the initiators of the Struggle for Independence and examples for the future Freedom Fighters.







Kudos to the leaders of the Fakir-Sannyashi Rebellion.





The writer is a travel enthusiast and history buff.

