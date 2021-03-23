Editors' Guild condoles Janakanta Editor's death



Editors' Guild Bangladesh has expressed deep condolence over the death of Janakantha Editor and eminent journalist Atiqullah Khan Masud.In a condolence message Editors' Guild President Mozammel Babu has sympathized with the bereaved family of Atiqullah Khan Masud.Mozammel Babu stated that Atiqullah Khan Masud upheld the spirit of the Liberation War of 1971 throughout his professional and personal life.Bangladesh has lost a progressive and non-communal person through the demise of Atiqullah Khan Masud, the message added.

