Janakantha Editor Atiqullah Khan Masud passes away



Atiqullah Khan Masud, publisher and editor of Daily Janakantha, has died in Dhaka at the age of 70.According to family sources, he breathed his last at Evercare Hospital at around 5:30 am. Atikullah Khan, also Chairman of the Globe Janakantha Shilpa Paribar, left behind wife, two sons, two grandchildren and a host of relatives to mourn his death. As he felt respiratory distress at around 4am, he was taken to the hospital.







His body will be kept in mortuary and namaz-e-janaza will be held after his son arrives home from abroad. President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock at the death of Janakantha Editor Atiqullah Khan Masud. In separate condolence messages, they prayed for salvation of the departed soul and conveyed heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved family members.







