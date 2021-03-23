Hefazat denies attack on Hindu homes, opposes Modi visit



The radical Hefazat-e-Islam party on Monday claimed it was not involved in the attack on Hindu homes in northeastern Sunamganj district, but said it opposed the upcoming visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Hefazat-e-Islam denied their involvement in the attack in Sunamganj and demanded punishment of the "real culprits."







Junaid Al-Habib and Mamunul Haque, president and secretary of the Islamist, speaking at press conference in Dhaka also said they would hold "peaceful protest" if Premier Modi's visit is not called off.The secretary slammed Narendra Modi as an anti-Islamic figure and said that his arrival would hurt the religious sentiment of the Muslims in Bangladesh.







Hefazat-E-Islam allegedly conspired to unseat the present government getting into a massive clash with the law and order forces in May 2013. Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka is "secretly funding" hardline Islamist organization Hefazat-E-Islam to stage protests against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) president Al Nahean Khan Joy.





Taking to Twitter, Joy, the president of BCL, the student wing of Bangladesh ruling Awami League, said the people of Bangladesh condemn the attempt by Pakistan spy agency ISI, reports Yahoo News.An umbrella platform for religious scholars, Hefazat-E-Islam was established in 2010 in Chittagong.







