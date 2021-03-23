IGP wants more encouragement for women to join police



Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed on Monday asked the Bangladesh Police Women Network (BPWN) to visit schools and encourage girls so that they become interested to join the police force.The IGP made the call while addressing a program Monday to observe International Women's Day (March 8) at the Bangladesh Police Auditorium in Razarbagh.





The BPWN organized the workshop on "Gender Responsive Policing: An Approach of Bangladesh Police and Role of Bangladesh Police Women Network" with the assistance of UNDP, UNB reports. BPWN as an organization is dedicated to expanding the prospects for women to enter the police profession through networking and leadership. "You (BPWN) have to go from school to school, to encourage the girls so that they are interested to join the police force," the IGP said.





The police chief hoped that the capacity of women-friendly services of the police will increase through the recruitment of more women into the Bangladesh Police.As a result of Bangabandhu's far-sighted initiative, the first six women police officers joined the force in 1974. At present, there are more than 15,000 women deployed under Bangladesh Police - around 7.5 percent of the total police force, about the same proportion as Japan, according to the IGP.





The IGP said that women members of Bangladesh Police have continued the trend of gender mainstreaming in this force through the establishment of BPWN. They have become role models for the women members employed in the police force as well as for women of various walks of life in the society. In the meantime, they have carried out various programs for the development and advancement of women, he said.





Benazir Ahmed called upon the BPWN to provide more quality and necessary services for women victims of torture alongside giving conventional services to victims for psychological counseling, trauma management and social rehabilitation.Among others, Additional IGP Dr Mainur Rahman, President of the BPWN DIG Amena Begum, senior officials of Bangladesh police, representatives of UNDP and UN Women and Secretary General of BCS Women Network, and joint secretary of LGRD and Cooperatives Shaila Farzana were present on the occasion.





Leave Your Comments