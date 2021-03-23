Festivity in Orakandi ahead of Modi visit



Orakandi, the home of Matua community in Bangladesh, has been gripped by festivity ahead of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his two-day trip to mark the celebrations of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth centenary and 50 years of Independence.Modi is set to visit Bangabandhu's grave at Tungipara in this district and also Orakandi, which is sacred to the Matua community of West Bengal.The temple at Orakandi is considered to be the place of birth of the Matua gurus. "





We are fortunate that the leader of a country is travelling outside our capital," said one Matua resident. Gopalganj Police Sperintendent Ayesha Siddiqa told The Asian Age that all preparatory activities in Orakandi move in right direction. Especially, law and order situation there is under control."Gopalganj police has been armed with maximum security for forthcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he added.







All the family members along with the devotees of Harichand Thakur, the founder of the "Matua" community, are very happy as the Indian Prime Minister NarendraModi is set to visit Orakandi. The family members of Harichand Thakur remain piles of work in respect of the temple." Subrata Thakur, a member of the Orakandi Thakur family, told The Asian Age that all preparations are in place to give a warm welcome to the Indian premier.





According to intelligence sources the surveillance work started Monday to ensure foolproof security for the guest.On the other hand, a group of Matua representatives from West Bengal under the leadership of BJP MLA Shantanu Thakur is expected to reach Orakandi ahead of Modi's visit, the sources said.Separate groups of Indian High Commission officers in Dhaka and Bangladesh security personnel have already visited these areas to examine security aspects regarding the high-profile visit.









--- Gopalganj







Leave Your Comments