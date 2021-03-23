ACC sues six persons including four bankers



Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed a case against six persons including four officials of state-owned Janata Bank Limited over the embezzlement of nearly 13 crore taka. This money belonged to Janata Bank Limited. The case was lodged by ACC Assistant Director Mohammad Saiduzzaman.





The accused in the case are Managing Director of Asif Apparels Limited and Asif Fashion Industries Salah Uddin Ahmed, Director Asif Salah Uddin Malik, Janata Bank's Senior Principal Officer Morteza Alam, Janata Bank's Assistant General Manager (AGM) of Human Resource Department Shahab Uddin Daud, Janata Bank's Deputy General Manager (DGM) MM Abdul Haque and DGM Shahnoor Hossain.





According to the allegations stated in the case, the accused persons prepared export papers without exporting anymaterials abroad which is how 12 crore 81 lakh 14 thousand 196 taka was embezzled which was an act of corruption.Moreover, it is mentioned in the case that the embezzlement was identified through an internal investigation of Janata Bank Limited. Allegedly this embezzlement took place between February to June 2018.





Leave Your Comments