Massive fire in Rohingya camp

A fire devastated hundreds of homes of Rohingyas at Balukhali camp in Ukhia of Cox's Bazar on Monday. -AA



A devastating fire leveled hundreds of homes on Monday at the Blukhali Rohingya refugee camp in Ukhia of southeastern Cox's Bazar.The fire originated at Camp No. 8-W around 4:30pm on Monday and spread to camps No. 8-H, 9 and 10, said Mohammad Shamsu Douza, additional commissioner of refugee, relief and repatriation.The fire burnt down at least 1,000 homes, he said. There was no report of casualties immediately, while the authorities were yet to find the cause of the fire.





Atiqur Rahman, commander of the 14th Armed Police Battalion in Cox's Bazar, said, "Our fire service team is trying to put out the fire in Kutupalong." Rafiq, a Rohingya leader, said that people have been evacuated from the area.Gazi, Salah Uddin, Inspector (Investigation) at Ukhia Police Station, said that Local people including law enforcers are working to control the fire.









-- Cox's Bazar

