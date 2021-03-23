BNP relates Modi's visit to West Bengal election



BNP senior leader Gayeshwar Chandra Roy on Monday questioned whether Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming to Bangladesh as part of a campaign of West Bengal Assembly elections. "He (Modi) will come to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh's independence. He'll go to temples in Gopalganj and Satkhira though there're Dhakeshwari and Ramna Kali temples in Dhaka," he said.





Speaking at a doa-mahfil-cum-discussion meeting, the BNP leader said, "Elections are going to be held in West Bengal. Newspapers, researchers and many people say he's coming here to meet the heirs of West Bengal's Matua community, and it's an election campaign."





Dhaka district unit BNP arranged the program at BNP's Nayapaltan central office seeking divine blessings for the speedy recovery of ailing BNP leaders, including party chief Khaleda Zia, standing committee member Selima Rahman, senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi and Dhaka south unit BNP president Habib-un-Nabi Khan Sohel, UNB reports.





Leave Your Comments