

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said that communal forces must be resisted to make the country's independence meaningful.He came up with the remarks while addressing the conference of Naogaon's Porsha upazila unit of Awami League through videoconferencing from his official residence in the capital on Monday.





Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "The communal forces re-emerged in the country and the BNP is instigating and patronizing those." All the AL leaders and workers must be united against the communal forces since there is no alternative to remaining united to resist the evil forces, he added.







