Bhutanese PM Dr Tshering due today



Bhutanese Prime Minister Dr Lotay Tshering is scheduled to arrive today on a state visit as a special representative of the Bhutanese King to participate in the celebrations of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh's Independence.





Upon arrival at 9:30am, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to receive her Bhutanese counterpart at the VVIP tarmac of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, UNB reports.This is Prime Minister Dr Tshering's second visit to Dhaka after assuming office in November 2018, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



After receiving 19 Gun Salutes, the Bhutanese Prime Minister will be given the guard of honor at the VVIP tarmac before proceeding towards the National Martyrs' Memorial at Savar where he will pay homage to the Liberation War heroes.Prime Minister Dr Tshering will visit Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in the city to pay tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. He will sign the visitors' book there after placing a wreath on Bangabandhu's portrait.





