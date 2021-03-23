'Bangabandhu, a charismatic leader'

President Abdul Hamid receives his Nepalese counterpart Bidya Devi Bhandari at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Monday. -PID



Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was a charismatic leader, well organizer and person of determination, visiting Nepalese President Bidya Devi Bhandari said.





She came up with the remarks while speaking as the guest of honor at the celebrations in the capital marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence. President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina were also present at the twin mega celebrations.





Terming Bangabandhu a revered leader of this region, the Nepalese president said, "It was he (Bangabandhu) who pioneered the independence movement of Bangladesh ever since his youth." Bidya Devi Bhandari shared her views on the theme of "Nepal-Bangladesh Relations and Bangabandhu's Birth Centenary." "As the celebrations on Bangabandhu's birth centenary is going on, I consider the continued progress of Bangladeshi people a fitting tribute to his contributions to the nation building process of Bangladesh," she said.





She said Bangabandhu's incessant struggle gave birth to Bangladesh and had showed unswerving leadership and unremitting action for it. "In acknowledgement of his contribution, he was accorded the honored title of Bangabandhu (Friend of the Bengalis) by then All Parties Students Action Committee in 1969. The entire Bangla-desh instantly accepted it," said the Nepalese President. She said Bangabandhu had deep love and esteem for Bangla language and he was the person who championed the cause for the protection and promotion of Bangla language with the support of Bangladeshi people.





