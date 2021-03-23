Bangabandhu honored with Gandhi Peace Prize

Artistes perform splendidly on Monday at National Parade Ground in Dhaka on the sixth of 10-day celebrations marking Bangabandhu's birth centenary and golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence. The theme of day's program was 'Bengal's soil, my soil



Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman has been honored with the prestigious Gandhi Peace Prize for his "outstanding contribution towards social, economic and political transformation through non-violent and Gandhian methods."





The award comes just three days before the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to join Bangabandhu's birth centenary and Bangladesh's Golden Jubilee celebrations. Modi himself chairs the Jury of the Gandhi Peace Prize and he had very high words for Bangabandhu, saying he was a "champion of human rights and freedom, and is a hero to Indians as well."





The Indian government in a statement on Monday said "the Jury met on the 19th March, 2021 and after due deliberations unanimously decided to select Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as the recipient of the Gandhi Peace Prize for the year 2020, in recognition of his outstanding contributions towards social, economic and political transformation through non-violent and other Gandhian methods.""As Bangladesh celebrates Mujib Borsho, India is honored to be commemorating his legacy jointly with the Government of Bangladesh and its people," it added.





The Gandhi Peace Prize "recognized the immense and unparalleled contribution of Mujibur Rhmanin inspiring liberation of Bangladesh, bringing stability to a nation born of strife, laying the foundation for the close and fraternal relations between India and Bangladesh, promoting peace and non-violence in the sub-continent."





New Delhi also organized a mobile exhibition on Bangabandhu and Gandhi to mark Mujib Borsho. The two South Asian neighbors' currently enjoy deep ties as "trusted and true friends" and are opening new areas of connectivity as well as common stand on many regional and international issues.





Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Modi and Sheikh Hasina had a virtual summit and moved the bilateral to new heights. The upcoming visit of the Indian premier is being looked at by foreign policy experts with great importance as a number of important issues are likely be on the agenda for official talks.





The award is worth Rs 1 crore and includes a citation, a plaque and an exquisite traditional handicraft/handloom item.The prize was set up by Indian government in 1995 to mark the 125th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. It is open to all people of all nationalities, race, language, caste, creed or sex.





Along with Prime Minister Modi, the other jury members are the Chief Justice of India, Leader of the single largest opposition party in the Lok Sabha, Lok Sabha Speaker and founder of Sulabh International Service Organisation.





