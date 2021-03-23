Sydney 'greatest concern' as floods sweep Australia





Western Sydney is now the "greatest concern" from the worst floods in decades to have ravaged eastern Australia, PM Scott Morrison says.





Parts of New South Wales have seen almost 1m (3.2ft) of rain, flooding hundreds of homes and severing roads.





Mr Morrison warned of more rain and days of danger to come as the emergency became not "just a coastal event".





He said Sydney's largest dam would overflow for at least another week, threatening highly populated areas.





Warragamba Dam discharged 500 gigalitres on Sydney - equivalent to the volume of Sydney Harbor.





"We advise that the rain and flood situation does remain dynamic and extremely complex," Mr Morrison said on Tuesday.





No deaths had been reported but thousands of people have been evacuated and troops deployed after days of torrential downpours across the country.





The prime minister said the rain was expected to ease on Wednesday but the flood threat would remain.





Some 18,000 people have been evacuated so far in NSW, including a 37-year-old woman in labor who was airlifted after being trapped by the flooding west of Sydney.





Another 15,000 were on evacuation notice on Tuesday.





Australia's Bureau of Meteorology (Bom) has warned the situation is "far from over" as two major weather systems collide.

