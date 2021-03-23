Red carpet rolled out as Bhutanese PM arrives









A red carpet was rolled out as Bhutanese Prime Minister Dr Lotay Tshering arrived here this morning on a three-day official visit.





Tshering is visiting Bangladesh as a special representative of the Bhutanese King to attend the celebration of Birth Centenary of Father of the

Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Golden Jubilee of country’s Independence.





The Bhutanese Premier became the fourth among the world leaders to attend the 10-day celebration.





A special flight of Royal Bhutanese Airlines Druk Air, carrying the Bhutanese Prime Minister along with his entourage members, landed at Hazrat

Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) at 09:30 am.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina received her Bhutanese counterpart at the airport by presenting a flower bouquet, while a 21 gun salute heralded the

state guest’s arrival.





The Bhutanese Prime Minister was given a guard of honor by a smartly turned out contingent drawn from Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force at the HSIA.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Bhutanese counterpart Tshering enjoyed the state honor, staying on the makeshift saluting dais while the national anthems of the respective countries were played.





The state guest also inspected the parade and subsequently both the premiers introduced the delegations of the respective countries to each other.





Cabinet Members, Cabinet Secretary, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister and Chiefs of the three services, among others, were present.





From the airport, the Bhutanese Premier will go to the National Memorial in Savar and will pay rich tributes to the martyrs of the Liberation War of

Bangladesh by placing a wreath there.





Tshering will sign the visitors’ book and plant a sapling on the memorial premises.





He will also visit the Mimusops Elengi Variegata sapling planted by him on April 12, 2019.





Later, he will go to Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi no. 32 to pay tributes to the country’s founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the greatest Bangalee of all times.





He will visit the museum and sign visitor’s book there.





Later, he is scheduled to visit BIMSTEC Secretary General’s residence and have a meeting with the Secretary General and Directors.





Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen will call on Tshering at the Presidential Suite in the hotel where he will be staying.





In the evening, the Bhutanese Premier will attend the cultural programme and Banquet hosted by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in honor of him.





On Wednesday, Tshering is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). Followed by bilateral talks, he will

sign visitor’s book there.





At the hotel suite, Brac University Vice Chancellor Professor Vincent Chang and Dr Md Mamun Khan of Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and

Plastic Surgery will call on the Bhutanese Premier separately.





The Bhutanese Prime minister will pay a courtesy call on Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban. He will sign the visitor’s book there.





Later in the afternoon, Tshering will join the celebration at National Parade Square as the guest of honor where Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will

receive him.





To join the 10-day celebration from 17-26 March 2021 with the theme of “The Eternal Mujib”, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive here on

March 26 and depart from Dhaka on March 27 as the last world leader.





Earlier, Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and his spouse Fazna Ahmed graced the opening ceremony.





Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa also joined the third day program and President of Nepal Bidya Devi Bhandari attended the function as guest of honor on the sixth day.

Leave Your Comments