Father of the Nation, a liberator

By Razzak Hossain Raj

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman freed the Bengali nation from the shackles of bondage.

To avenge the blood of thousands of martyrs for the liberation of the Bengali nation from the shackles of subjugation, Hindu women prayed to God lighting lamps at feet of basil trees. On the other hand Muslim women prayed to Allah to give us a child who would save his motherland from subjugation.

Bangabandhu, the architect of an independent Bangladesh, was born on March 17, 1920 in a respected Muslim family in Tungipara village of Gopalganj sub-division, now a district. Affectionately called ‘Khoka’ by his parents- Sheikh Lutfur Rahman and Saira Khatun, Bangabandhu, the greatest Bengali of all times, after half a century removed all darkness and odds; changed the history of the Bengali nation and world; created an independent and sovereign Bangladesh in 1971.

Bangabandhu, the undisputed leader of the Bengalis, became active in student politics during his school days. Bangabandhu was thrown behind bars for the first time for joining the anti-British movement while he was an eighth grade student of Gopalganj Mission School.

After passing matriculation, Bangabandhu came in contact with some royal moral leaders like Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy and Abul Hashim while he was studying at Calcutta Islamia College (now Maulana Azad College). In the company of these leaders, Bangabandhu established himself in the arena of politics as a student-youth leader.

Shortly after gaining independence from British rule in 1947, Bangabandhu formed Chhatra League in 1948 with a new political thinking. On 23 June 1949, when Pakistan's first opposition party, the Awami Muslim League, was formed against the then ruling Muslim League, the young leader Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib became the party's joint secretary. Later, the word 'Muslim' was dropped from the Awami Muslim League in a non-communal spirit and the party was renamed as Awami League.

Bangabandhu played an important role in all the movements and struggles against the Pakistani military rule including the language movement in 1952, the movement against the military rule of Ayub Khan in 1958 and the education movement in 1962. He was imprisoned many times in his political life for taking a stand for justice and realizing the rights of the Bengali nation.

Bangabandhu joined the cabinet of the Jukta Front (United Front) in 1954. As the chief of the Awami League, Bangabandhu declared the historic 6-point demand of the then East Pakistan and the emancipation of the Bengalis in Lahore on February 5 in 1966. General Ayub Khan, the dictator of Pakistan, filed Agartala conspiracy case against Bangabandhu and other prominent people and sent them to jail. The Bengalis released Bangabandhu through the historic mass uprising in 1969. At this time Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was honored with the title of 'Bangabandhu'.

The Awami League won a landslide victory in the 1970 general elections as the sole majority party in Pakistan. But the Pakistani rulers did not hand over power to Bangabandhu through various conspiracies. Then Bangabandhu transformed the movement of autonomy into a movement for independence first and a movement for independence in the final phase.

In the continuation of this movement and struggle, Bangabandhu started an unprecedented non-cooperation movement in March 1971. On March 7, in a famous speech at the historic Racecourse ground (now Suhrawardy Udyan) in Dhaka, Bangabandhu declared in a fiery voice- "Ebarer sangram amader muktir sangram, ebarer sangram swadhinatar sangram" (The struggle this time is for our emancipation, the struggle this time is for our independence).

Following this, when the war of liberation started on March 26, the country became independent after a long nine-month war. On his return home from prison in Pakistan on 10 January, 1972, Bangabandhu concentrated on rebuilding war-torn Bangladesh. But the defeated enemies and vested quarters started to hatch vicious conspiracies against him and on 15 August, 1975, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of his family members were assassinated.

Epic is not written without tragedy and that’s why Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the shepherd king of history, wrote the epic Bangabandhu-Bangladesh in exchange for his own life.



