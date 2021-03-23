HC rules on online registration of marriage, divorce









Two High Court judges have issued a rule asking why they should not order a central website for digital registration of marriages and divorces, taking into account the security of family life.





A virtual High Court bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Md Kamrul Hossain issued the rule on Tuesday.





Law, ICT and religious affairs secretaries and the chairman of Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission have been asked to respond to the rule.





Lawyer Ishrat Hasan argued for the petitioners, while Deputy Attorney General Nawroz MR Chowdhury represented the state at the court.





“The identity of a child, inheritance and many other issues are involved with a sensitive matter like marriage and divorce,” Nawroz told media.





“Many people are falling victim to deception due to the marriage and divorce registration not being digital. Many people are getting married again keeping their credentials secret. The victims are facing lawsuits. So it will be easier to assess if the website contains marriage and divorce registration with photos.”





“Not only will a person be safe, families will also benefit from the system. Besides, the incidence of defamation will be prevented,” Nawroz said.





The lawyer filed a writ petition with the High Court on Mar 4 on behalf of Saiful Islam Nadeem, secretary of Aid for Men, Md Sohag Hossain from Dhaka’s North Kamalapur, Md Rakib Hasan from Uttara Model Town’s sector No. 5 and Noakhali’s Md Kamrul Hasan.





Rakib is the former husband of cricketer Nasir Hossain’s newly-wed wife Tamima Sultana.





Leave Your Comments