‘Bangabandhu has initiated IT in the country by setting up ground satellite station at Betbunia’

NM Ziaul Alam, senior secretary of the ICT Division said that Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman has introduced information technology (IT) in the country by setting up a ground satellite station at Betbunia, Chattogram.





He made these remarks on Tuesday at an essay competition titled "Initiative of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in digital revolution and importance of digital signature in building a secure digital Bangladesh", organized by the Controller of Certifying Authorities of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Department marking "Mujib Barsha 2020".





Speaking as the chief guest, NM Ziaul Alam said, “After independence, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Father of the Nation, gave special importance to science and technology as a tool for rebuilding war-torn Bangladesh. Under the leadership of Bangabandhu, Bangladesh became a member of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in 1973. Bangabandhu has introduced information technology in the country by setting up a ground satellite station at Betbunia, Chattogram for the development of telecommunication technology. Bangabandhu realized that it is not possible to build a ‘Sonar Bangla’ without technology.”





“The country is moving forward on the path of development and progress in all fields including information technology under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina”, he added.





He further added that broadband internet connectivity has reached the Union level through the Info-Sarkar project under the ICT department. He mentioned that at present, there is no digital difference between rural and urban areas and rural people are now enjoying all the benefits of urban areas.





The senior secretary of the ICT Division distributed the prizes among the winners as the chief guest.





Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park managing director Hosne Ara Begum also spoke on the occasion while Abu Saeed, chief controller of Controller of Certifying Authorities presided over the function.





In the three categories, a total of 1003 contestants took part in the competition. Section ‘A’ (eighth-tenth), section ‘B’ (eleventh-twelfth) and section ‘C’ (undergraduate-postgraduate). Among the contestants, maximum 33 percent participated from Dhaka and 29 percent from Chittagong division and 38 percent from the remaining 6 divisions.





In section A, Md Ali Hasan Munna from Mirzapur Cadet College was adjudged the Champion while Sadman Shahriar from BP Govt High School Panchagarh was declared as runner up. In section B, Limon Datta from Chattogram Cantonment Public College was declared as winner while Nafis Ahmed from Dhaka City College was the runner up.





In section C, Nishat Tasnim from Noakhali Science and Technology University was declared as winner while Akiba Akhter from Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University was declared as runner up.

