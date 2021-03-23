Diner Sheshe





"I would have never guessed what was in store for me when I boarded my flight from Delhi to Bangalore. While we were flying over Bhopal, an emergency bell started ringing for a doctor. One person volunteered. But then, there was another emergency call- 'We need more doctors for a woman in distress.' I stood up; a crew member told me that the woman was suffering from abdominal pain. She was pregnant and kept saying, 'The pain is too much!' I was helping her walk when I suddenly noticed blood stains on the carpet; 'She's having a miscarriage,' I thought.





But then I saw her baby crowning! I looked at her and said, 'You're going into labor!' The woman had mixed up her dates; she was 32 weeks pregnant! I was a gynecologist, but I hadn't delivered a baby in over 10 years. But I didn't have time to be nervous; I instructed the cabin crew to use the space near one of the lavatories as a labor room. Fortunately, this was not the mother's first time giving birth. I was in awe of her composure; she calmed me down and trusted me. That gave me the belief that I could deliver her baby 25,000 feet above the ground!





Because of the pandemic, I already had gloves, a face shield and a mask. Everyone on board looked at me with hope and were on my side 100 percent; within minutes, the mother pushed out her baby! The baby cried in my arms and everyone applauded when the pilot announced, 'We have a new member on board!'





I forgot about the mother as the moment seized me! I ran back to her and she asked, 'is it a girl or a boy? And I replied, 'You delivered a boy'. She was so happy; she held me and said, 'My daughter will be so excited to see her little brother, thank you so much!' It was heartwarming to see passengers donating their shawls to wrap the baby in. Bags were placed to make an elevated bed for the mother to lie down on.







When we arrived in Bangalore, I wished the mother well before they were rushed to a hospital. I was given a hero's welcome; people congratulated me; one of them said, 'Because of you, we want our children to be doctors,' I felt so proud of my profession. It was as if I was placed on that flight to perform a miracle and I'm so grateful it all went well!"







Humans of Bombay, Fb





Leave Your Comments