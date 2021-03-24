The Quad: A strategic alliance in the Indo-Pacific

President Joe Biden participated in a video summit with Indo-Pacific nation leaders at the White House.





On 12 March, President Joe Biden held a virtual Quad summit with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. There he addressed the US allies to formulate a united Indo-Pacific policy to challenge China's dominance in the region. He also promised to help produce 1 billion vaccines for the Southeast Asian nations with the cooperation of the Quad countries.





As a consequence of the Quad summit, Biden has also sent his two highest officials Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in a first foreign visit of the administration in Japan and South Korea. They are working to reassure their allies and to resolve internal issues among them for creating a united front against China's coercive diplomacy in the Indo-Pacific. According to the US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, "the Quad is fundamental" to the US's position in the region.





The Quad stands for the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue which first operated collectively in 2004, in response to the devastating tsunami in the Indian Ocean. They provided aid to the tsunami-affected countries. Then the Prime Minister of Japan Shinz? Abe proposed a formal Quad plan in 2006. But, political changes and lack of interest among the Quad states led to only a sidelined meeting at the ASEAN summit in 2007 and a naval exercise in the same year.





It took about a decade to understand the common benefits and in 2017 when Shinz? Abe was again the Prime Minister of Japan, the Quad sat for a meeting for the second time. Since then, the Quad countries have met several times to work for a rule-based Indo-Pacific region.





In the last decade, China has emerged as a single contestant to the US's interest around the world. And particularly in Asia, China is the most dominant actor which is constantly using coercive power to gain its interest. Thanks to the Trump administration which allowed China to use the diplomatic gap between the US and its allies in the region.





For instance, China has used its economic muscle to slam Australia for questioning its interest. It has also militarized its artificial island in the South China sea threatening Japan's interest in the region. Last summer, the Chinese military fought with the Indian troops in the Himalayan region which resulted in vast casualties on the Indian side. Moreover, the US itself faces challenges in the Taiwan straits from the Chinese navy regularly. And a new law in China allows its coast-guards to use guns towards any threats in the sea which has also risked potential conflict in the region.





China is now more confident with handling the covid-19 pandemic and boosting its economy earlier when the western countries are struggling with both. So, the Quad can play a key role to halt China's dominance in the Indo-Pacific.





Besides, it is also the most dynamic region of the world in terms of security and trade. So, challenges and opportunities in the region are more vibrant now than it was a decade ago. There are three broad sectors where the Quad countries can work together to guarantee their interest in the Indo-Pacific.





First of all, the Quad should lead the Indo-Pacific alliance to overcome the challenges posed by the covid-19 pandemic. Every country in the region is struggling with vaccination campaigns as they are in short of the vaccine. In the last Quad meeting, Biden has promised to provide help financially to produce 1 billion vaccines for the region. Here Japan will help to fund and India will support with its massive manufacturing capabilities to produce vaccines while Australia will support the vaccination campaigns logistically. So, if their aim becomes fruitful then the Quad will be able to undermine China's vaccine diplomacy in the region.





Secondly, the security issues are the fundamental existing challenges for the Quad. From maritime security to technological security, the Quad countries lack behind China's advantages in recent years. China has been trying continuously to narrow the gap between the US's naval strength by increasing military spending at a huge margin.





China has also made coercive laws to use maximum pressure in the South and East China seas. In this case, the Quad can use their naval strength to encounter China in the region. As we know, the US, India, Australia, and Japan are the strongest navy in the world. So, they can hold joint naval exercises regularly to assure rules-based order and respect for international law in the Indo-Pacific. The Quad can also take other smaller nations of the region to exercise maritime patrol and share information which will discard the ability of China to bully those smaller nations.





In recent years, we have also seen that many US allies in the region were subjected to cyber-attacks. Those attacks were mainly operated from mainland China. In such a scenario, the Quad can build up a framework to share cyber information and work to stop further cyber threats from China.





In terms of technology, they can also work together on 5G technology where China is in a leverage position. As the US intelligence has marked China's 5G technology as a security threat, the Quad should set up a plan to cooperate in such technology which will produce options beyond China.





Finally, trade and finance are the vast areas where the Quad countries should work to guarantee their interest. Besides, the Quad should work to ensure the supply-chain management of rare-earth elements which is crucial for the national security of the Quad states.





However, it is the economic muscle of China which it uses most to intimidate other states in the region. So, the Quad should give maximum importance to the trade and finance in the Indo-Pacific.





There are two major trade agreements in Asia right now. But unfortunately, the US is not a signatory of any of those agreements. China is the signatory of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, or RCEP where Japan, Australia, South Korea, and the ASEAN countries are also the signatories except the US & India. And another trade agreement, the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, or CPTPP has also been signed without the USA as it withdrew from its first initiative named Trans-Pacific Partnership, or TTP.





The Chinese govt. has said that they also want to join the CPTPP agreement. As a result, the US can again be left behind the scene. In this regard, the Quad can be the perfect platform to renegotiate the US's joining in the agreement. Because all the US allies in the Indo-Pacific region want the US to lead on all fronts from security to trade.











Multilateral alliances are successful when they have common challenges and shared values. The Quad countries are the largest democracies in the region with similar challenges ahead. Therefore, we can be optimistic about the Quad to uphold international norms and values in the Indo-Pacific.

The writer is a student, Department of International Relations, University of Dhaka.

