Menage a Trois: Prospects of Indo-Bangla strategic partnership





Can 'Political History' throw a spanner in the works of the strategic partnership between India and Bangladesh? I shall argue in the negative. There is a tectonic shift in global geopolitics. Nothing better demonstrates this gradual but inevitable shift than the dramatic rise of Asia with China, India, and Japan as the key players. Asia is reclaiming its lost economic (and therefore strategic) preeminence in the world. As a matter of fact, Asia is already working as a ballast against the subaltern effect of globalization. Asia's growing strength is underlined by the fact that China, India, and Japan with Taiwan and South Korea in the tow, account for trillions of dollars in western debt.





Asia will continue to be the global economic locomotive for foreseeable future.





In the past years, a quiet revolution (economic) has taken place in Asia. Japan is slowly but decisively moving out of China and investing in the capital market of India recognizing democratic India as a strategic partner. Japan used to give around $ 30 b. as Development Assistance to China in the past. After being rattled by the officially backed anti-Japan mob-protests in China in April 2005 raking up 'political history, Japan is suddenly passing through a period of soul-searching with political assertiveness and nationalism reoccupying the center stage. The Government cut its development assistance to China by half indicating to phase it out completely. And India is the single biggest beneficiary in receiving economic aid. Under President Bush, the July 18, 2005, nuclear agreement with the United States changed the canvas of strategic partnership in the global strategic equation "from a global democracy Initiative to an enduring military-to-military 'Disaster Response Initiative' for operation in the Indian Ocean region and beyond" puts India in the global stage.





In the above backdrop, the relationship between India and Bangladesh has to be assessed. India is big, continental. Bangladesh is the underbelly, as it were, of India. India is a successful democracy with secular culture as its linchpin. When the `heretic' Geordano Bruno was burnt at the stake in Campo Di Fiore in Rome (16th century), Emperor Akbar finished his project of legally 'codifying minority rights including religious freedom for all' known as Din-e-Ilahi.





Four centuries later, Bengalees fought a bloody war of independence in 1971 to assert her linguistic and cultural freedom. She fought for a secular, non-communal state. Bangalee Muslims were joined by the Hindus, Buddhists, Christians, and Adivashis in her fight against the Wadera-military led 'political Islam' of Pakistan, India gave us strategic support and aided our just struggle against Pakistan.





Indo-Bangla relationship is thus based on certain historic desiderata. The economic and military disequilibrium is not a hindrance-it is rather a strength. India is an Asian giant, on way to be a big power. The NSSP with the US and the slow but gradual development of the strategic partnership with Japan lend India an astounding level of strategic depth and geo-strategic height. India continues to be the largest trading partner of Bangladesh, with formal and informal trading together. With the removal of non-tariff and other barriers, Bangladesh will find in India a healthy trading and business destination.





The recent visit of Foreign Minister Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar is an example. We are now waiting for the big day when Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi with our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to celebrate both the Mujib Borsho and the Independence Day of Bangladesh. India is now ready to work with Bangladesh for the mutual benefit of both. With possible investment in the power sector and regional collaboration with India as the key player, Bangladesh stands to gain. Connectivity transshipment and Asian Highway will lend the historic connectivity lost due to the short-sightedness of our leaders in the past. Bangladesh is expected to make a substantial profit as annual transit fees. The fresh air brought in by the present government will be our 'plimsol line' in considering our national security matters. We stand to gain more than any other country. To think otherwise, will in my view, be reductionist.





The writer is the author of 'Forgotten War Forgotten Genocide'.

