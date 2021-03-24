Worldwide waffling





Three months after Louisiana voters determined the state's congressional lineup, the presidential election and the coronavirus pandemic are forcing a new round of elections Saturday for two of those U.S. House seats. Democrat Cedric Richmond left his New Orleans-based congressional seat for a special adviser job in President Joe Biden's administration, while Republican Luke Letlow died of COVID-19 complications before he was even sworn in to Congress for the northeast Louisiana-based seat he won in December.











Royal Enfield Classic 350 has been one of the most popular bikes in the Indian motorcycle maker's portfolio for a very long time. The bike has a cult-like following among those looking for a classic bike that gets a timeless design, a reliable engine, and robust build-quality to take on challenging terrains.'





' No wonder the Classic 350 is one of the most preferred bikes for riders undertaking long trips, especially in the mountains. But of late, the Classic 350 has lost its sheen; admittedly, it is still a very capable motorcycle that seems quite dated as compared to some other rivals. It is also not the most powerful option in the segment.









We need to ensure that the industry is future-ready to tap all potential growth opportunities and also to safeguard it against all kinds of crisis situations including natural disasters and pandemics. SATTE 2021- South Asia's leading travel trade exhibition is all set to host its 28th edition from March 24-26, 2021 at India Expo Centre, Greater Noida, Delhi NCR. The event happening in physical form is a confidence building initiative. Tourism and hospitality industry which came to a standstill for a year will get an opportunity to network and interact.











Tesla chief Elon Musk and his girlfriend Grimes's baby boy X Æ A-XII is just so cute and do you know that he can play the keyboard as well? In a post on Instagram, Grimes shared a short clip of her 10-month-old son playing with a portable keyboard and he is just adorable.







Although Grimes had shared the videos on her Instagram stories earlier, she shared her son's clip again along with some other pictures of herself in a post on her birthday on March 17. In the video, the baby, dressed in a white shirt and green dungarees, played with the keyboard. "It's my Bday!!! Also lil X made a loop on my keyboard? Probably an accident but tbh he played a super fire set just now," Grimes said in the caption of her post.













Leave Your Comments