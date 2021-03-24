EWWF honored 18 women



The "Enlightened Women's Welfare Foundation" (EWWF) has honored 18 women for their contribution in various fields of the country under the slogan 'Women inspired by self-reliance mantra'.





Former Minister for Women and Children Affairs and current Gazipur-5 MP Meher Afroz Chumki was present as the chief guest at the function presided over by Sharmin Selim Tuli, Founder President of the Foundation at Gulshan All Community Club in the capital. Chief gust said, "Now our women are standing around that place is very difficult. Women are advancing in all fields under the empowerment of Prime Minister Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina.

Leave Your Comments