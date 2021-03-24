7th March speech: Operations order for the liberation war 1971





I don't want Prime Ministership. We want to establish the right of the people of this country.







c. Coordinating Instruction







(1) In every village, every locality, every union, and every subdivision establish 'Resistant Council' under the leadership of the Awami League.





(2) And be ready with whatever you have.





(3) Bear in mind that since we have given blood, we will give more. By the grace of Allah, we will surely liberate the people of this country.





4. Service Support.





a. Administration.







(1) The Secretariat, Supreme Court, High Court, Judge's Court, and semi-government offices like WAPDA (Pakistan Water Development Authority) will not function. All employees will draw their salaries on the 28th of the month.







(2) I want to say in clear terms that from now on all courts, magistrates, offices, and educational institutions in Bangladesh will remain closed sine die.

(3) The bank shall remain open for two hours every day so that the people can get their salaries.





b. Transport.







To ensure that no suffering is inflicted on the poor people, to ensure that my people do not suffer, from tomorrow the following things will be put out of range of the 'hartal'. Rickshaws and hackney carriages will work; railway trains and launches will run.





c. Media.







(1) The employees of the Radio and Television; please bear in mind that if our words are not broadcasted by the radio, then no Bangali shall go to the radio station.





(2) If our news is not broadcasted by Television, then no Bangali will go to the Television station. d. Personnel.







(1) We, from Awami League, will try our best to help those who are embracing martyrdom and those who have received injuries.





(2) Those who are capable, please extend your monetary support, whatever you can to our relief fund. And every owner of industries will pay salaries to all workers who participated in the 7-day 'hartal'.





e. C3I (Command, Control, Communication, Intelligence)





(1) Command and Control.





(a). My instruction to government officials is that you must obey what I say. From now on, the tax will not be paid till such time as the freedom of our country is achieved; no one will pay anything.





(b). But from East Bangla, a single paisa will not be allowed to be remitted to West Pakistan.





(2) Communication







Telephone and telegraph service will remain operative in our East Bangla. They shall keep on sending our news to foreign news media. But if there is any sinister move to annihilate the people of this country, the Bengalis, you will have to keep a very careful watch.







(3) Intelligence Report.







(a). Listen and bear in mind, the enemy has penetrated us in order to create divisions amongst us and to start looting.





(b). Hindus, Muslims, Bengalis, and non-Bengalis, all those who live in this Bangla are our brothers. The responsibility of protecting them is on you. Ensure that our reputation is not smeared in any way.





--------Joy Bangla--------





So, based on the above discussion we can name the 7th March speech as a comprehensive Operations Order for the liberation war 1971. I always have a soft corner for the 1971 war, my father Freedom Fighter Abdul Latif Khan was one of the key organizers of Mukti Bahini and Razakars kept his name at the top of the "most wanted person list". My family had to take shelter in the refugee camp of Dharma Nagar, India for seven months. In my entire military life, I took a great interest in war studies. During my deputation in Bangladesh Parliament, I was privileged to work closely with valiant military leaders cum freedom fighters cum members of Parliament like Colonel Showkat Ali, AVM AK Khonokar, Major Rofiq, Major General Subid Ali Bhuiyan, Captain Nazrul Islam, and so on. I never missed the opportunity to hear the real-life war story from them and all the time they mentioned how the 7th March speech was a direct order by Bangabandhu to get prepare for war on those difficult days of 1971.







I attended "Vijay Diwas Celebration-2017" in Kolkata as a part of the Bangladesh delegation. The delegation consisted of war veterans of Bangladesh. During the formal briefing and state function, I interacted with many Bangladeshi freedom fighters and members of Indian Mitro Bahini. All of them stated that Bangabandhu had ordered a defensive counter-attack war campaign. In the 7th March speech, Bangabandhuordered to turn every house into a fortress and a pledge to never surrender. The 7th March speech of Bangabandhu paved the way for independent Bangladesh in 1971.





In his galvanizing speech Bangabandhu stated the situation, history of betrayal, and suffering paid by west Pakistan from 1947-71, he explained that our blood was on the streets, the laps of our mothers and sisters were robbed and left empty by West Pakistan. There was only one option "liberation war". It was a highly effective description of an "operations order" which laid the foundation for the main address and provided indications to the audience regarding what was to follow. He has demarcated the enemy and the friendly forces.





His mission was crystal clear, "The struggle this time is the struggle for our emancipation. The struggle this time is the struggle for our independence". It was effectively a declaration of independence expressed with a firm resolve. In the execution phase, he set the time over the target by saying, "if one more shot is fired and if my people are killed again then my request to you is; build a fortress in each and every home". He preferred a defensive counter-attack war campaign. He called an all-out war, ordered engagement as, "Face the enemy with whatever you have". Bangabandhu wanted to seize enemies' maneuver, mobility, and ability to fight by delay-divert-destroy method, he ordered, "I tell you; close all roads and highway indefinitely. We will starve them to death. We will make them go without water and choke them to death".







There was a conditional seize fire, Mujib kept an option for seizing fire by saying, "They have called the Assembly. They have got to accept my demands: First, martial law must be withdrawn; All army personnel must go back to the barracks; There has to be an inquiry into the way the killings were carried out, And the power has to be handed over to the people's representatives. Only then, we will consider whether we can sit in the Assembly or not. Before that, we can't sit in the Assembly. The people have not given me that right."





He stressed forming a resistant council to work as a Quick Response Force (QRF) to fight against external attacks and internal sabotage activities. His coordinating instructions were, "in every village, every locality, every union, and every sub-division establish 'Resistant Council' under the leadership of the Awami League. And be ready with whatever you have."





In the service support section, Bangabandhu clearly said to stop all official activities to keep the causality minimum in number. He said, "The Secretariat, Supreme Court, High Court, Judge's Court and semi-government offices like WAPDA (Pakistan Water Development Authority) will not function. All employees will draw their salaries on the 28th of the month. I want to say in clear terms that from now on all courts, magistrates, offices, and educational institutions in Bangladesh will remain closed sine die. The bank shall remain open for two hours every day so that the people can get their salaries."





Media is an important section in "Operations Order", media plays a vital role in the war, Bangabandhu instructed Print, radio, and television media workers to be vigilant. All sensitive media documents to be safeguarded, Voice of Bangla should be broadcasted to the world at any cost. Otherwise, no Bangali should go to the radio and television station. In the Personal section, Bangabandhu has specific instructions for noncombatants. Martyred families and injured persons to be taken care of. He opted to create a fund to meet the emergency operational requirements (EOR).





Bangabandhu said, "From now on, the tax will not be paid till such time as the freedom of our country is achieved; no one will pay anything." That's how he destroyed the enemy's war-waging capacity".





The intelligence report is vital in Operations Order, Bangabandhu was aware of the fact that enemy agents had penetrated within us to create division and mistrust. He got the intelligence report that the enemy would play a communal trump card (Hindu/Muslim violence).





His order was very straight in this subject, "Hindus, Muslims, Bengalis and non-Bengalis, all those who live in this Bangla are our brothers. The responsibility of protecting them is on you. Ensure that our reputation is not smeared in any way."





So, in conclusion, we can say the 7th March speech was simultaneously the declaration of our independence and the inspiration of our Liberation War. The greatest war speech on earth delivered by Bangabandhu can be termed as both a Campaign Plan and Operations Order. Being a political leader Bangabandhu delivered an extempore war plan as a Supreme Commander. Bangabandhu alone could deliver such an unostentatious, direction-giving, war speech without any break and without taking any help from notes while standing in the middle of a sea of people. This speech was a revolution-which culminated in our Liberation War against Pakistan and after 9 months of deadly struggle we achieved victory on 16th December 1971. That is why even after Fifty-one years, the 7th March speech remains an amazing event and it will remain a source of inspiration in future days also. (Concluded)



Squadron Leader (Rtd) M Sadrul Ahmed Khan is a member of Bangladesh Awami League, Finance and Planning Affairs Subcommittee. He also served as Deputy Sergeant-At-Arms in Bangladesh Parliament (2009-18).



Leave Your Comments