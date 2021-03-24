Night fruit market opens at Dhaka



Night fruit wholesale market along with day fruit wholesale market have been inaugurated in Sadarghat,Badamtali Fruit Market area of the capital to avoid traffic jams due to the all-day fruit selling market.





On Monday (March 22) at 8 pm, the Dhaka Metropolitan Fruit Importer-Exporter and Stockist Traders Multipurpose Cooperative Society inaugurated the night market. The market will be open every night 10 pm to 6 am.





Deputy Commissioner of Police Lalbagh Division Biplob Vijay Talukder inaugurated the night fruit market. Meanwhile in this inaugural programme Hazi MA Mannan, Com-missioner Ward 32, Biman Kumar Das, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Lalbagh Traffic Departm-ent, Sirajul Islam, Presi-dent, Dhaka Metropolitan Fruit Importer-Exporter andSheikh Abdul Karim, General Secretary were present on the occasion.



Leave Your Comments