Exotica Inc to hold 'Eid Festival' Apr 23



Exotica's upcoming Eid Festival 2021 is set to start on April 23 and will run for 2 days at Dhanmondi, Dhaka. This time, household names like Diamond House, reputable furniture brands, and a lot of other established brands will be joining the exhibition as well apart from the traditional online brands.







There are hundreds of thousands of online brands currently operating in Bangladesh and Exotica Inc gives them a platform to connect with their customers in the real world and to put a mark in people's hearts.







Exotica Inc, run by 4 young entrepreneurs are always hard at work to make sure they are always up to date with the latest trend to stay ahead of the competition.Exotica Inc has started its journey with a bang last year with their Winter Carnival 2020 which was an astounding success. Their winning streak continues to this day, and they are currently working on their next big project.









---Sajidur Rahman Siddiky, AA

