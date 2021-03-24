Liberation War Museum observes Silver Jubilee



The Liberation War Museum observed its Silver Jubilee program on Monday evening.On the occasion of the Silver Jubilee, a discussion was held at Liberation War Museum auditorium in capital's Agargaon. The program was started by singing a song `Muktir Mondir Sopan Tole' to show respect to the martyrs of the Liberation War.







Liberation War Museum Trustee Dr. Sarwar Ali presented the inaugural speech while another trustee eminent actress Sara Zaker presented the annual report. Trustee Mofidul Hoque also delivered his speech about the history of the museum and the Liberation War.







Internationally renowned historian and professor of The University of Chicago Dipesh Chakrabarty delivered the anniversary commemoration speech. In his speech, Dipesh Chakrabarty said it is not West Bengal, rather Bangladesh will contain Bangla literature and culture in future. Later, a cultural program was held where Tagore singer Shati Sarkar performed Tagore songs. Drupad Kalakendra has performed a dance directed by Sukla Sarkar.

