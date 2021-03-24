World Meteorological Day observed

Dr. Md. Abu Hena Mostafa Kamal, ndc, Senior Secretary, Ministry of Defence has inaugurated 'World Meteorological Day' through a modest program at Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) Headquarters, Dhaka. -ispr



23rd March, the World Meteorological Day. It is being observed with due regards in Bangladesh like other countries of the world. Dr. Md. Abu Hena Mostafa Kamal, ndc, Senior Secretary, Ministry of Defence has inaugurated this day through a modest programme at 10:20 am at the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) Headquarters, Dhaka.







Additional Secretary to the goverment Mr Md. Masud Karim, Md Ashraf Hossain and Mr. Shamsuddin Ahmed, Director, Bangladesh Meteorological Department delivered a speech highlighting the significance of the Day.





In this programme. Officers from Ministry of Defence, officers and staff from Bangladesh Meteorological Department and former Directors and officers of Bangladesh Meteorological Department and some other high officials of different organizations were also present as invitees. The Officer's Association of Bangladesh Meteorological Department has arranged a technical session at the end of the inaugural ceremony.







Bangladesh Television and Bangladesh Betar are broadcasting special programs focusing the Day. Special supplements have been published in some well-known daily newspapers in Bangla and English. Besides, an exhibition of meteorological instruments has been arranged from 03:00 pm to 05:00 pm at the Headquarters to visit for the public following the rules of hygiene.







Office premises including main gate of the Department has been decorated with different colorful flags and lights. The operational units and Radar stations of Dhaka, Cox's Bazar, Khepupara, Rangpur and Moulvibazar have been remained open to visit for the public. Other significant branch offices of BMD have taken different activities with BMD Headquarters to celebrate this Day.

