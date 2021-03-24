RAB arrests 3 drug peddlers with 28kg hemp



A team of RAB-14 of Bhairab camp has arrested 3 drug peddlers with 28 kilogram of hemp and 1 private car from the toll plaza area under Ashuganj police station of the district.This was informed in a press release of RAB on Tuesday afternoon.According to RAB, "On secret information that three drug dealers are taking a large consignment of drugs in a private car from border area to Dhaka, the RAB forces conducted a drive in Toll Plaza area and arrested them.





The arrestees were identified as- Saiful Islam (40), son of Abdul Hashem, resident of Kuliarchar of Kishoreganj; Md Abdul Hafiz (28), son of Ali Ahmed, resident of Madhabpur of Habiganj and Md Hafiz Mia (20), son of Abdul Hasim, resident of Madhabpur of Habiganj. During the drive, 28 kilogram of hemp and 1 private car were seized from them.





RAB sources said, "The arrestees were interrogated and it was learned that they had been smuggling hemp from the border areas of Brahmanbaria for a long time. They confessed that they were taking the consignment of hemp to a person in the capital for selling. Legal actions have been taken against the arrestees under the Narcotics Control Act-2018."











---Golam Sarwar, Ashuganj

